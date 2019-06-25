Not holding back. Former Bachelorette lead Rachel Lindsay had some choice words to say about Hannah Brown’s relationship with Luke Parker — and the dig manages to include a clever comparison to Netflix’s popular film Bird Box.

Lindsay, 34, shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, June 25, after her appearance on Strahan and Sara, where she recapped the most recent Bachelorette episode. In the post’s caption, she asked her followers to share their “take on last night’s episode.” This led one fan to leave a long comment about their dislike for the 24-year-old villain.

“There are so many good guys. I really think she would be unhappy with Luke P. I feel that he would be abusive in a relationship,” the fan wrote. “He is the only one that she argues with. It makes me wonder if she just doesn’t feed off of it in a weird way.”

The viewer continued to comment on Brown’s relationship with Parker, adding: “It’s not love its Lust with him. And …. how can she make out with every guy back to back and let them continue to pour out there [sic] hearts. More conversation and less ‘love acting’ please and thank you.”

Lindsay responded to the fan’s remark and appeared to agree.

“She would be miserable,” Lindsay said of Brown. “Have you seen Bird Box? She would be like the people [that] looked [at] the monsters in the face but survived.”

Parker has butted heads with Brown and her fellow suitors since the beginning of season 15. Among his worst offenses so far includes him slut-shaming Brown for her naked bungee-jumping date with Garrett Powell during the show’s Monday, June 24, episode.

Lindsay has never been one to bite her tongue. In March, she admitted to not being impressed by ABC’s casting decision with the 24-year-old pageant queen.

“It’s nothing personal,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “I separate the two: friends and [The Bachelorette]. I think Hannah B. is very, very nice. If I was 23 and in that house, I would have the time of my life. If she happens to find love, that’s great! But she wasn’t my first choice or my favorite.”

In May, Parker opened up about his time on The Bachelorette in an extensive Instagram post. He admitted to making some “mistakes” in his relationship with Brown.

“I want you all to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far,” he wrote at the time. “Regardless of what is aired AND IF @alabamahannah and I are together or not, my behavior in all situations has been and will continue to be exposed. I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man.”

