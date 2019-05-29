Getting candid. Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette suitor Luke Parker, better known as “Luke P.,” recognizes that he has made some “mistakes” with the leading lady during his time on the ABC reality series.

Parker, 24, opened up about his experience with Brown, 24, on The Bachelorette via Instagram on Tuesday, May 28. He wrote that he wanted to “address the elephant in the room” as he has been pegged as the season 15 villain by many Bachelor Nation fans due to his questionable behavior so far.

“I want you all to know how hard it has been for me to watch myself this season so far,” he wrote. “Regardless of what is aired AND IF @alabamahannah and I are together or not, my behavior in all situations has been and will continue to be exposed. I have learned a lot and I am continuing to learn about my flaws as a man.”

Parker continued, “I’m the first to admit I am far from perfect. This journey has [given] me a great opportunity to grow and mature as a man, for that I am grateful. For those of you who are on this journey with me, I am grateful for your support and hope you get to learn and grow from my mistakes with me!”

The reality star’s statement was accompanied by a picture of him beside Brown, as they were shown smiling while staring into each other’s eyes.

Parker has not been a fan favorite since his arrival on the long-running ABC dating series. He drew criticism for how he behaved with Brown in front of the other contenders during a group date photo shoot from the show’s Monday, May 27, episode.

Brown noticed Parker trying to be territorial with her, which she remarked on negatively in an interview moments after the shoot concluded.

“Luke P. stole the show again but in a negative way,” the Miss Alabama USA 2018 titleholder said. “I know he’s one of my strongest connections, but it’s annoying when he tries to flaunt our connection in front of the guys.”

Brown added: “There have been just some little red flags about how he carries himself that bothers me a little bit. It’s like this fine line of: I really think it’s attractive, to it’s the most unattractive thing that I’ve ever seen in my life.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

