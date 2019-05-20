A (Bachelor) nation divided!

Several former stars of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have voiced their opinions on season 15 lead Hannah Brown — and the reactions are mixed.

Back in March, ABC named the 24-year-old Alabama native the Bachelorette after she competed for Colton Underwood’s heart on season 23 of The Bachelor.

After struggling to feel comfortable in front of the camera during her first date with Colton, Hannah was forced to open up to the former football player about her pageant past and one-time friendship with fellow contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

While she dropped the L-word, Colton ultimately sent Hannah home during week 7 after she met his parents. During the live After the Final Rose special on March 12, Chris Harrison confirmed that Hannah was the new leading lady.

“I would love to have that opportunity to meet somebody. That’s the desire of my heart – to be married and to have a family,” she told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the announcement. “I think that can happen on a television show or at a coffee shop and it’s going to happen for me someday. I’m not going to keep putting a timeline on it, but it’s gonna be somebody who chooses me and I’m gonna choose them back too.”

Two months later, Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette premiered. While she gave her first impression rose to Luke Parker, Peter Weber quickly became the fan-favorite, according to Twitter users’ reactions.

Hannah, for her part, declared on several occasions during the premiere that she is ready for the journey.

“I know who I am to my core,” she told the camera. “I want my time as the Bachelorette, my experience here to feel different because I am different.”

Tell Us: What do you think of Hannah? And scroll through to see what your favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette alums think of season 15: