Hannah G. has Hannah B.’s back! Bachelor Nation’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and Corinne Olympios may not have been thrilled by ABC’s decision to name Hannah Brown the Bachelorette, but Hannah Godwin is confident the network made the right choice.

“I think everybody can have their own opinions. Me personally knowing Hannah B., I think she’s amazing for it,” Godwin, 24, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I think your No. 1 intention being the Bachelor or the Bachelorette is to have the best intentions going in and really wanting this end goal of finding somebody really, really great. And I know Hannah has those [intentions]. Do they know that about Hannah? No. But I think when we tune in this season, we’ll be able to see that.”

After watching the season 15 premiere, the model was even more convinced that the Alabama native was the right pick.

“She did so great. I knew she was gonna do good, but she totally blew it out of the water,” Godwin explained. “When that one guy had a girlfriend and she confronted him, I was like, girl power. You go for it, sis. It was great.”

Godwin, who competed for Colton Underwood’s heart alongside Brown on season 23 of The Bachelor, was also impressed with the latest group of Bachelorette contestants. She told Us that Brown “has a great group of guys” — who she wouldn’t mind meeting on the beach on Bachelor in Paradise.

“I thought Dylan seemed cool, pilot Pete – great energy. Mike seemed cool, Connor, I like name all of them,” she said through laughs. “I think they’re great, I don’t know [for sure] yet. We’ll have to see.”

While time will tell if Godwin finds a love connection in Mexico, she is busy working as the face of Kensie’s Fall/Holiday marketing campaign.

“I love being a Kensie girl. I’ve shopped with Kensie for a while so when they asked me about the opportunity, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, what a dream,’” Godwin told Us on the set of the “Make Pretty Powerful” shoot. “I feel like it embodies who I am. Just being that Kensie girl and channeling that powerful, strong, stylish girl.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!