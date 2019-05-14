Don’t mess with the beast! Hannah Brown started her journey strong during the season 15 premiere of The Bachelorette on Monday, May 13.

Still Attached

Hannah recruited her Bachelor pals Demi Burnett and Katie Morton to scope out the men from a surveillance van on night one. Demi was on the lookout for Scott, who she heard had a girlfriend back home. Scott laid it on thick with Hannah, offering to workshop their dream home and talking about how seriously he took the Bachelorette process. However, Demi warned Hannah that she received incriminating intel about him.

Hannah barged back into the Bachelor Mansion on a mission to confront Scott. He denied the allegations at first, but Hannah’s disdain became more and more apparent as he attempted to downplay the fact that the woman was waiting back home for him to return from the show. Scott went on to compare his situation to Hannah dating Colton Underwood before becoming the Bachelorette, an idea she did not care for.

Hannah finally got fed up with Scott, called him a jerk and swiftly threw him out of the house. As he hesitated to leave, she urged him, “Come on.” The Bachelorette then told the remaining men to go home if they had similar circumstances.

Hello From the Other Side

Thirty men arrived to meet the woman whose heart they hope to capture. Connor S. jumped a fence, Devin lied about being a virgin, Joe (a.k.a. the box king) jumped out of a … box, and Cam did a freestyle rap reminiscent of the After the Final Rose performance that earned him an early rose.

Before she entered the mansion, Hannah paused to say a prayer. A few of the men definitely stood out to her. The Alabama native admitted to having a crush on Jed after he sang her a “Roll Tide” ballad, and she shared kisses with Luke P., Connor S. and Cam.

A Good Start

Luke P. immediately caught Hannah’s eye since they knew each other from After the Final Rose. He made his feelings for her known and rushed to comfort her after the Scott incident. She ultimately gave him the first impression rose.

Rose Wars

Brian, Chasen, Hunter, Joe, Matt Donald, Ryan and Thomas were sent home during the first rose ceremony.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

