Undercover love! Hannah Brown’s former Bachelor costars will be on hand to assist in her journey to find a lasting relationship on The Bachelorette.

ABC announced in a Friday, April 26, press release that Demi Burnett and Katie Morton, who vied for Colton Underwood’s affection on season 23, will keep tabs on the 24-year-old reality star’s suitors from a surveillance van at the Bachelor mansion during the Monday, May 13, premiere.

The women, who have been dubbed “Hannah’s Angels,” will gather intel on the 30 men seeking the leading lady’s heart. Brown will then whittle the group down to 22 contestants by the end of the evening.

The former Miss Alabama was announced as the next Bachelorette during the live Bachelor finale in March.

Amid speculation that she would be season 15’s lead, Brown shared her eagerness about the second chance at romance. “I would love to have that opportunity to meet somebody. That’s the desire of my heart – to be married and to have a family. I think that can happen on a television show or at a coffee shop and it’s going to happen for me someday,” she told Us Weekly exclusively. “I’m not going to keep putting a timeline on it, but it’s gonna be somebody who chooses me and I’m gonna choose them back too.”

Brown began filming in March. Days later, she teased what kind of man she hoped to find. “Ultimately, at the end of this, I want [him] to know me and every part of me — not just some version of myself that I, like, packaged together and was like, ‘Do you like this?’” she explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I think I’ve done that in the past. But [I’ll show] the good and the bad. And I want that in return.”

The Bachelorette season 15 premieres on ABC Monday, May 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

