And the next Bachelorette is … Hannah Brown! The former pageant queen, who competed for Colton Underwood’s heart on The Bachelor season 23, was officially announced as the star of The Bachelorette season 15 on Tuesday, March 12.

Hannah, who served as Miss Alabama 2018, made waves on the latest season of The Bachelor, as her rivalry with fellow constant Caelynn Miller-Keyes began before cameras started rolling. The girls used to be close friends, but their relationship turned rocky during the 2018 Miss USA competition, where they were roommates.

“There was no big bombshell. It was just a lot of different incidents where we realized that we weren’t the most compatible of friends,” former Miss North Carolina Caelynn, 23, told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2019. “We’re just different people and that’s totally fine, but there was no big incident. … We were in the same pageant and we were hanging out a ton and there’s little things. It’s competitive and we handle things differently and that’s OK.”

The new Bachelorette added: “There were just little things that kind of added up. And we just have different values on things. I like to say that my friends fill my cup up and I fill their cup up in return and she didn’t fill my cup up, and so I didn’t want to be friends anymore. So that’s how I feel.”

The reality television personalities opened up about their feud when quizzed by Underwood on The Bachelor, but ultimately decided to “be supportive of one another and put the past in the past” during the January 31 episode.

Hannah was eliminated by Underwood on the February 18 episode after he took her to meet his family in his native Colorado. Caelynn, for her part, said goodbye the following week after the former professional athlete visited her hometown.

When asked who he thought would make a good Bachelorette, Underwood struggled to make a selection. “I wish the Bachelor and the Bachelorette had a say in that, [but] they don’t, so I don’t know,” he told Us in February. “I think there’s multiple women from my season that would make great Bachelorettes, whether it’s Caelynn or any … I don’t know. There’s a few women. So yeah, I just want to see all of them happy, so it’s hard to just pick one.”

However, Caelynn admitted to Us that she “would be hesitant” to be the Bachelorette. She noted: “This process sucked for me. I mean, it was absolute hell for me … it was hard, it was emotional. It was so incredibly hard for me.”

