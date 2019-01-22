Hannah B. and Caelynn’s feud became more and more intense as the women found new ways to insult each other to Colton Underwood during the Monday, January 21, episode of The Bachelor. Elsewhere, Colton sent one woman packing earlier than expected.

Battle of the Pageant Queens

Caelynn stood out to Colton during a group date, during which she saved him from “pirates.” This frustrated and “befumbled” Hannah B., so she decided to tell Colton about her pageant past with Caelynn. Hannah insinuated that Caelynn was hostile to her, leading to the end of their friendship.

Colton pulled Caelynn aside to ask for clarity. Caelynn began crying and would only say that she went through some “traumatic experiences that deeply hurt” her and she intended to tell Colton about those at a later date. Colton gave Caelynn the group date rose, while Hannah questioned her standing with Colton.

At the cocktail party turned pool party, Caelynn claimed to Colton that Hannah was manipulative, toxic and deceitful. But when Colton inquired about Caelynn’s accusations, Hannah denied any wrongdoing and threw those adjectives right back on him to describe Caelynn. Colton grew frustrated as he didn’t know whose story to believe.

Villainous Behavior

Demi and Tracy’s beef continued during the group date, with Demi telling the stylist that she could not imagine how uncomfortable it would be if she was an older woman amid so many beautiful younger women. Demi later angered Courtney when she interrupted her time with Colton, so Courtney confronted her about it, telling her to be aware of her tone. Demi, however, doubled down on her techniques.

A Good Fit

Elyse and Colton’s one-on-one date took place at a carnival, where the couple hung out with hospitalized children. Colton was impressed with Elyse’s natural motherly tendencies and later in the day she opened up about how her sister’s death — doctors found a cancerous tumor while she was pregnant and she died, though her child lived — affected her. Colton happily extended the rose to Elyse, and she admitted she was falling in love with him.

An Early Goodbye

Colton and the ladies worked out with Terry Crews and his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, during group date No. 2. The women competed to become “The Bachelor’s Strongest Woman,” a title Onyeka earned.

Later in the evening, Caitlin struggled during her one-on-one conversation with Colton. He didn’t feel a spark, so he sent Caitlin home and gave the group date rose to Nicole.

Roses for Days

Nina, Bri and Catherine did not receive blooms during the rose ceremony.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

