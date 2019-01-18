Close your eyes, Demi! Elyse Dehlbom may be “so brave” for talking about her age (31!), but she is also so into Colton Underwood. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Monday, January 21, episode of The Bachelor, the makeup artist heads on a date with the former NFL star, 26, and the pair spend the afternoon taking kids around an amusement park.

“Colton works with his charity with kids that are hospitalized and getting them out on dates like this, which is really, really touching,” Elyse says in the preview. “To be able to see the smiles on these kids’ faces, I’m not sure who is smiling more. I’m a smitten kitten right now.”

She later adds, “To see a guy that you’re potentially starting a relationship with and building a connection with around kids is probably the sexiest thing ever.”

That’s a good sign for these two – children are extremely important to the Indiana native! In 2015, The Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation was created. The non-profit organization empowers people, especially kids, with cystic fibrosis to continue following their dreams, live life to its fullest and be supportive of one another.

Colton is also hopeful that he’ll be a father one day soon. “I’m definitely ready for kids. I feel like I was born to be a dad,” he told Us Weekly exclusively while filming in September. “I come from a large family. I’m an older brother, now to a bunch of bonus siblings, and I love that role. I can’t wait to have kids, and sort of be that cool father who is a coach, a mentor and just overall their best friend.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

