Ready to take that big step. After The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, Colton Underwood was more than ready to find true love when he began filming this season of The Bachelor. His family, however, had some reservations.

“They were a little skeptical, but I think they saw how good it was for me coming off of [Paradise], sort of how I reacted and how I felt. So they’re so excited right now, and I know my dad and my mom are looking forward to having a new daughter-in-law,” Underwood, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively while filming a group date at the Regent Theater in L.A. “I’m excited for the potential to start my own family and to share the rest of my life with someone!”

While his parents aren’t together, the former NFL star grew up with both of them and admired how close they remained, even after separating. “They are so happy and in love, in a new part of their life. They’re both remarried. So it’s so cool to see how they’ve dealt with that adversity and how they moved on, but they still remain friends,” he said.

So, how is he ready to get so serious at only 26? Age is just a number, according to the Indiana native.

“I have a ton of life experience. I’ve had so many unique opportunities and just some great things that have happened in my life, but when I look around and I look back at it, I’m missing someone to share that with,” he told Us during the group date, which will air on the Monday, January 14, episode. “I like to say, I might be 26, but I’m in mid-30s as far as life experience goes.”

The self-confessed virgin added: “I’m definitely ready for kids. I feel like I was born to be a dad. I come from a large family. I’m an older brother – now to a bunch of bonus siblings – and I love that role. I can’t wait to have kids, and sort of be that cool father who is a coach, a mentor and just overall their best friend.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Brandi Fowler

