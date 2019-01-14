Taking charge! During the Monday, January 14, episode of The Bachelor, contestant Elyse embraces the fact that she’s older than Colton Underwood, and uses it to her advantage. During a group date challenge, she had to get on stage in front of everyone and deliver some sort of speech.

“I’ve always dated my age or maybe just a little bit older. … Like two, three, 13 years older,” the 31-year-old makeup artist says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “My twenties taught me a lot about life but now I find myself in my very early thirties and for the first time, dating a younger man.”

Her closer: “Now it’s my turn to teach you a thing or two!”

The ladies seem very impressed with Elyse’s honesty during the date and Colton, 26, can’t stop smiling. However, that doesn’t come as a surprise to Us; while filming the group dates, we caught up exclusively with the NFL star and he revealed just what qualities he liked in a woman.

“I’m looking someone who’s fun, someone who’s spontaneous and someone who’s going to be open and honest with me,” the former Bachelorette star said. “I just want them to own who they are. They could come out here today and completely fall flat on their face, but as long as they stand up, they laugh, they have a good time – that’s what I’m looking for. I’m looking for somebody who can make light of heavy situations and can do life the right way.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

