Wait a minute — is 31 old? Elyse, who is the oldest contestant in The Bachelor house at 31, made her age the center of discussion during the Monday, January 14, episode.

The makeup artist from Alaska explained to Colton Underwood that the six contestants who were over 27 were bunking in the same room, calling it the “cougar den.” She later referred to the group as “Colton’s Cougars.”

When she landed a spot on the first group date, each contestant had to talk about their “firsts.” Elyse revealed this was her first time dating a younger man, adding to Colton, “Now it’s my turn to teach you a thing or two.”

After her speech, Demi chimed in during her confessional, saying that Elyse was “so brave” for talking openly about her age. “I thought that was so bold of her,” the 23-year-old said. “I mean, there’s no advantage to being an older woman here.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

