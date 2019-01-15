Colton Underwood had his hands full during the Monday, January 14, episode of The Bachelor. Drama brewed between Demi and Tracy as well as Caelynn and Hannah B., and the hunk’s first one-on-one date ensured an awkward start to his journey.

For Your Eyes Only

Comedians and real-life married couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally stopped by Colton’s first group date, during which the women told stories about their “firsts.” Demi made waves when she hopped off the stage to kiss Colton in front of the other women.

Later in the evening, Tracy got angry when Demi grabbed the group date rose and told the girls it was hers. Tracy confronted Demi and Demi apologized, but the latter was still confident she would receive the stem. No such luck, though. Colton gave the rose to Elyse for speaking out about dating a younger man (she’s 31; he’s 26). Demi subsequently dubbed Elyse a cougar.

Crash and Burn

Hannah B. received the first one-on-one date — on her birthday, no less — but the horseback-riding, hot-tubbing fun screeched to a halt when she refused to open up to Colton. He was disappointed and ready to send Hannah home if she didn’t give him something.

Hannah later admitted that she felt like she had to be perfect all the time, and she and Colton had an intimate conversation about his virginity and her breaking her vow to wait until marriage to have sex. The two were back on course by the end of the date, with Hannah taking a rose back to the mansion.

In the midst of the date, however, Caelynn filled viewers in on her backstory with Hannah. The pair competed in the Miss USA competition together and were even roommates. To hear Caelynn tell it, Hannah was extremely upset when Caelynn placed higher than her and flipped a switch in her attitude. Caelynn also believed that history would soon repeat itself.

Go, Fight, Win

Two teams of women competed against each other in a summer camp competition, with a little help from camp counselor Billy Eichner (he asked for a guest spot on The Goldbergs!). The winning team got to stay overnight with Colton, while the losing team was sent back to the house.

Heather opened up to Colton about how she has never been kissed, and he was very understanding, giving her the group date rose. Colton also connected with Caelynn. Though, back at the mansion, Hannah B. worried over what her former roommate — whom she called “fake” — might say about her to Colton.

Take Two

Demi once again angered Tracy when she interrupted her chat with Colton at the cocktail party … while wearing a robe. Demi led Colton to her “fantasy closet,” where she revealed that she was wearing a dress under the robe and just wanted to give him a massage. At this point, Tracy was crying over the “rude and mean” gesture.

Here They Go

Colton sent Erika, Angelique, Alex and Annie home at the rose ceremony.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!