It’s no secret that Demi Burnett rubs people the wrong way on season 23 of The Bachelor. From stealing time with Colton Underwood to showing up in her bathrobe, her strong personality is one that stands out this season. Plus, she made headlines before the show premiered when she was spotted out with The Challenge’s resident player Paulie Calafiore. But how much do you know about her? Us Weekly has gathered five fun facts!

She Has Modeling Experience

While her job title revealed on ABC is interior designer, the 23-year-old also has experience in modeling. One peek at her Instagram will show that she’s done many professional photo shoots. Additionally, she has an ExploreTalent account.

She Wants to Be an Angel

Speaking of modeling, Demi has a bucket list item she’s determined to check off: become the first petite Victoria’s Secret Angel, with an entourage that will be named “Demi Angels.”

She’s a Huge Game of Thrones Fan

In December 2018, she shared a photo on Instagram of herself covered in snow. Her caption was, “Winter is HERE…. now where’s Jon Snow??” She also revealed in her ABC bio that if she could have lunch with anyone, it would be Jon Snow (ie. Kit Harington in character).

She’s a Gamer

… Or at least she pretends to be! On January 14, she posted two photos of herself holding an X-box controller. “Sext: Wanna play Fortnite?,” she captioned the Instagram gallery.

Her Mom Was in Prison

The Texas native, who loves WWE, ATVing and fishing, revealed during the premiere episode that her mother, Tina Jean Jordan, was in federal prison for embezzlement. She was reportedly released in November 2018.

