‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Colton Picks His Final 3 After Intense Hometown Dates

Hometown dates arrived — and they were more intense than ever. Colton Underwood headed home with his final four ladies during the Monday, February 25, episode of The Bachelor and dropped the L-word … multiple times.

The former NFL star was nervous before dates, as he should have been, but went in getting extremely honest with all the women. He revealed to Caelynn and Hannah G.‘s fathers that he was “falling in love” with their daughters. Ahead of traveling to Tayshia‘s hometown, he told her that he was falling in love with her.

All of the women were thrilled to hear it … until it was time for Cassie‘s date. Not only did her dad refuse to give Colton permission to propose, when it came time to talk about how she felt, Cassie wasn’t ready to tell Colton she was falling for him.

“I want to be 100 percent confident in anything I’m going to say to you; that’s really important to me,” she said. “I’m really excited about where everything can go.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

