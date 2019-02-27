Are there more red roses in her future? Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who placed fourth on The Bachelor season 23, doesn’t know if she has what it takes to follow in Colton Underwood’s footsteps and become the next series lead.

“I think I would be hesitant, just because this process sucked for me,” the former Miss North Carolina, 23, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Bachelor: Women Tell All taping in Los Angeles on Friday, February 22. “I mean, it was absolute hell for me.”

Caelynn previously came under fire for allegedly discussing a future Bachelorette gig during her time on Underwood’s season, but she was “shocked” by the accusations made by her fellow contestants. She denied the allegations when the former NFL player, 27, confronted her during the February 18 episode.

“I was like, ‘What, me? These people are saying that I want to be Bachelorette?’ Because that was the furthest thing from my mind because I was in love with Colton,” the Miss USA runner-up insisted. “But also because, I mean, there were several days where I would go to producers and be like, ‘I’m leaving, I can’t deal with this.’ Because it was hard, it was emotional. It was so incredibly hard for me.”

Caelynn also opened up to Us about feeling betrayed by Tayshia Adams, who previously told Underwood that the pageant queen was not there for the right reasons. “It sucks that my character comes into question. It’s not fun, but I think what hurt the worst was Tayshia and I were friends from night one and she was helping me get ready for my one-on-one,” the brunette beauty explained. “We were great friends and I was completely shocked. … There’s other girls that I could expect that from, but not Tayshia.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and the Women Tell All special airs on Tuesday, March 5.

