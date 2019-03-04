Who Does Colton Underwood Want to Be the Next Bachelorette

A conflicted Bachelor. Colton Underwood opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about which contestant from his season of The Bachelor should be the next Bachelorette.

While the 26-year-old ABC star struggled to name which woman would be the best leading lady, he did mention Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

“In regards to the decision of picking the next Bachelorette, I wish the Bachelor and the Bachelorette had a say in that, they don’t, so I don’t know, “ he told Us at the Bachelor: Women Tell All taping in Los Angeles on February 22. “I think there’s multiple women from my season that would make great Bachelorettes, whether it’s Caelynn or any… I don’t know, there’s a few women. So yeah, I just want to see all of them happy, so it’s hard to just pick one.”

Miller-Keyes, however, admitted to Us that she “would be hesitant” to star on the spinoff.

“This process sucked for me,” the former Miss North Carolina, 23, told Us at the taping. “I mean, it was absolute hell for me.”

She added: “I mean, there were several days where I would go to producers and be like, ‘I’m leaving, I can’t deal with this.’ Because it was hard, it was emotional. It was so incredibly hard for me.”

Underwood also addressed the rumors that Khloé Kardashian would star on the ABC dating series, noting that “the Kardashians make great television.”

Kardashian’s name was thrown into the running by creator Mike Fleiss after she split from boyfriend Tristan Thompson in the aftermath of his hookup with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods. The Good American cofounder shut down the speculation on February 23.

“I’m not f—king clickbait right now. Stop or you will be hearing from my lawyers,” she tweeted. “How insensitive!!”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and the Women Tell All special airs on Tuesday, March 5.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

