What really happened between Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Hannah Brown? The beauty pageant queens, who both vied for Colton Underwood’s heart on The Bachelor season 23, have a rocky rivalry.

Caelynn, 23, and Hannah, 24, who were roommates during the Miss USA competition in 2018, spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about staying civil throughout the ABC dating series, despite ending their friendship long before filming began.

“There was no big bombshell. It was just a lot of different incidents where we realized that we weren’t the most compatible of friends,” Caelynn, who held the title of Miss North Carolina 2018, explained. “We’re just different people and that’s totally fine, but there was no big incident. … We were in the same pageant and we were hanging out a ton and there’s little things. It’s competitive and we handle things differently and that’s OK.”

Hannah, who served as Miss Alabama 2018, also weighed in on the ladies’ feud. “There were just little things that kind of added up. And we just have different values on things,” she told Us. “I like to say that my friends fill my cup up and I fill their cup up in return and she didn’t fill my cup up, and so I didn’t want to be friends anymore. So that’s how I feel.”

The women brought up their history many times to Underwood, 27, while competing for his affection. Hannah initially pulled the former NFL player aside first during the January 21 episode and claimed that Caelynn had been “hostile” toward her. Later in the episode, Caelynn, who placed second during Miss USA, told Underwood that she and Hannah “handle competition differently.”

However, the duo finally addressed their tension head-on during the January 31 episode and pushed water under the bridge. “It has been uncomfortable. We used to be good friends and then we had a tiff and I think it’s OK for us to be a little upset. There is no getting around it,” Hannah noted. Caelynn then suggested that the duo bury the hatchet and “be supportive of one another and put the past in the past.”

Underwood eliminated Hannah during the February 18 episode and he sent Caelynn packing after her hometown date, which aired on Monday, February 25.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and the Women Tell All special airs on Tuesday, March 5.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!