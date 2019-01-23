Can Elle Woods just settle this feud already? Months before they started hashing out their differences on The Bachelor, Caelynn Miller-Keyes shaded Hannah Brown on social media — and with a Legally Blonde quote!

Hannah, 24, and Caelynn, 23 — who are currently vying for Colton Underwood’s heart on season 23 of the ABC dating show — ended their friendship for unknown reasons during the Miss USA competition, where they were roommates, in May 2018. The women have aired their grievances to Colton, 26, but eight months before they appeared on The Bachelor, their rivalry heated up on Instagram.

On May 15, Hannah, a.k.a Miss Alabama, posted an Instagram photo posing in an orange jumpsuit alongside the caption, “Orange is the new pink today. Rehearsals day 2, I say was a success!! I can’t wait for y’all to see the show we have been working so hard for — it’s going to be so fun!”

Days later, Caelynn, who holds the title of Miss North Carolina, seemingly clapped back at Hannah’s post. The brunette beauty shared a snapshot of herself sporting a pink-and-white ensemble via Instagram on May 20, writing, “‘Whoever said orange is the new pink was seriously disturbed.’ #legallybrunette #missusa #caeformissusa #rpmforthewin.”

Hannah and Caelynn each have their own version of events regarding what went down at Miss USA — and they didn’t shy away from involving the bearer of red roses in the drama throughout the Monday, January 21, episode.

The Alabama native — who was awarded the first one-on-one date during the January 14 episode — pulled the former NFL player aside first, telling him that she and Caelynn had a “fallout” and competing alongside her for the highly coveted Miss USA title was “the most hostile environment” she had ever been in. Hannah also expressed to Colton that she doesn’t know how he could pursue both women because they are drastically different.

Although the Legacy Foundation creator seemed annoyed after his chat with Hannah, he took Caelynn aside as well to hear her side of the story. “We were super close and then she wasn’t happy that I was first runner-up. She was sad that she didn’t place, for sure. There were a lot of hurt feelings,” the Virginia native claimed. “With Hannah, there’s a facade and then it starts to crumble. Hannah kind of snapped. She flipped a switch and I was like, ‘Wow, this is a whole new Hannah.’ Being in this environment, it’s pretty similar. I have no doubt that switch will be flipped soon.”

Caelynn became emotional during her conversation with Colton, but he reassured her of his feelings by giving her the group date rose. He later admitted in a confessional interview, “I like Hannah a lot, but Caelynn tells me that Hannah is manipulative, toxic and all those things are very concerning.”

Colton left Hannah on her toes during the rose ceremony at the end of the episode, but eventually gifted her the very last flower.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

