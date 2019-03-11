Will Hannah Brown find love on TV? Miss Alabama 2018 is definitely a frontrunner following her time on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. Plus, during The Bachelor: The Women Tell All special, it appeared that host Chris Harrison was prepping her for The Bachelorette. So, how does she feel about that possibility? One thing is for sure: She believes in love!

“I loved this experience so much, even though it was so hard at times and I didn’t always have the easiest time,” the 24-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively after the taping. Brown was sent home week 7. “I wouldn’t trade any of it, because I grew so much as a person and learned more about myself. I was able to not give a freak about what people thought about me or what expectations I put on myself to be whatever type of perfection I thought I needed to be for somebody.”

The University of Alabama vet also was also proud that she allowed herself to fall in love, “even if they didn’t feel it back,” referencing her breakup with Colton.

“So yeah, I would love to have that opportunity to meet somebody. That’s the desire of my heart – to be married and to have a family. I think that can happen on a television show or at a coffee shop and it’s going to happen for me someday,” she told Us. “I’m not going to keep putting a timeline on it, but it’s gonna be somebody who chooses me and I’m gonna choose them back too.”

The interior designer also pointed out that if she doesn’t get chosen as the season 15 lead, she’s OK with that, too.

“I would love the opportunity, but that might not be what’s for me and that doesn’t mean that I’m not gonna find love,” she noted. “It might not be on a TV show, but if it is this experience, I’m open for it.”

The Bachelor finale airs on Monday, March 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

