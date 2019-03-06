Colton Underwood and his exes reconvened during the Tuesday, March 5, Women Tell All episode of The Bachelor to dish about breakups, crying and more. Keep reading to find out the eight biggest shockers.

Courtney, an Adult, Owns a Pacifier

Courtney and Demi went at it again on stage before Courtney defiantly stomped toward her rival and shoved a pacifier in her mouth. The women proceeded to throw the baby accessory back and forth at each other as Demi yelled for security and Courtney told her to take a time out.

Caelynn Admits to Discussing The Bachelorette

Katie finally confirmed that she was talking about Caelynn and Cassie in her pre-departure warning to Colton. Caelynn then admitted that she and Cassie discussed that if one of them ended up engaged to Colton, they would want the other to be the Bachelorette. But Katie grew angry when Caelynn tried to deny that she confessed to Katie over the phone after filming. Caelynn was also accused of talking about sliding into previous cast members’ DMs after the show. Hannah B. sided with Katie in the dispute.

Hannah B. and Caelynn Are “Good”

Hannah B. declined to get into the specifics of her beef with Caelynn. She simply said that the two don’t mix and they’re “good” now. Caelynn seconded that notion, saying the former besties are in a place to support each other.

Was Nicole the Aggressor in Onyeka Feud?

Nicole once again called out Onyeka for “bullying” her. However, other women chimed in to claim that Nicole was the one talking trash about fellow contestants. Onyeka accused Nicole of being a totally different person off camera, leading her to throw Nicole under the bus to Colton. Sydney was the only one who defended Nicole.

Hannah B. Seems Primed to Be the Next Bachelorette

Hannah joined Chris Harrison in the hot seat to speak about growing, never settling and realizing what she deserves. She noted that the process allowed her to see what she wants, while the host added: “Here’s to you finding fierce love.”

Colton Doesn’t Know Why He Broke Up With Caelynn

Caelynn asked for closure, but Colton still could not give her a reason for their split. In addition, he admitted that he was so quiet during the breakup because he “felt terrible.”

Nicole’s Crying, Explained

Nicole blamed her emotional tendencies on her family, whom she said taught her to show her feelings. She also noted that her Cuban-American background tied into her frequent crying sessions. Halo Top gifted Nicole with a one-year supply of ice cream to comfort her, though.

Courtney Still Can’t Talk to Colton

Harrison offered Courtney an opportunity to say her piece to Colton and she still did not utter a word after her season-long hesitation to speak with him one-on-one.

