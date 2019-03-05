Colton Underwood seemingly found some clarity on the other side of the fence he jumped during the Monday, March 4, episode of The Bachelor after Cassie Randolph’s dramatic exit. The former NFL star opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about the breakup and why he made the choice to continue on his journey to find love.

“You see that, obviously, the story goes on and the show goes on and I think that I had a realization, ‘Life is not fair’ to myself,” Underwood, 27, explained to Us. “And I had a very important conversation with Chris [Harrison] about that [is,] … ‘Where do we go from here?’”

The season 23 lead added: “And then having a conversation with my family and my dad really helped put things into perspective. It was like, ‘You owe this to yourself and you owe this to these women to really explore and see where to go from here.’”

Underwood was brought to tears on the second to last episode of the ABC reality dating show when Randolph dropped the bombshell that she loves him, but isn’t “in love” with him. Prior to their overnight date, Underwood revealed to cameras that the speech pathologist was “The One” for him.

“I can definitely see us working forever,” he said during the episode. “I feel like my whole life has been leading to tonight because I love Cassie. I want to be with Cassie. My heart is complete when I think of Cassie.”

However, the California native’s father showed up prior to their night together, letting Randolph know he had reservations about her relationship with Underwood, and if she isn’t 100 percent sure, she shouldn’t follow through with their romance. Randolph ultimately explained her decision to a shaking Underwood before letting him know she was leaving.

Following her exit, the athlete knocked a camera out of his face and took off over the fence, to which Harrison followed.

