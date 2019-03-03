They’ve passed on the torch — but what do they think? As Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season comes close to wrapping, former leads exclusively tell Us Weekly how they think he’s doing!

Nick Viall, Ben Higgins and Sean Lowe have words of praise and advice for the former NFL player, who is preparing to head into fantasy suite overnight dates with Cassie Randolph, Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin.

Although Underwood faced backlash for expressing feelings of love to his final three — and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, whom he eliminated after hometowns — he feels confident that his journey will end on a positive note.

“I think you’re going to see exactly how I navigate the rest of the relationships that are about to unfold,” the Legacy Foundation creator exclusively told Us at the Bachelor: Women Tell All on February 22. “I tried to wear my heart on my sleeve. I tried to stay true to my feelings and let them be known when I felt them and express them when I felt them. I feel like I did an OK job at that.”

He added: “Unless you’re in that experience, unless your experiencing dating multiple women, it’s hard to give you like, ‘This is how you should feel’ or, ‘This is how you should handle it.’ I don’t think there’s a right way. I mean, everybody’s entitled to handle a situation how they would handle it in the moment.”

Underwood has some tough decisions ahead of him, which Viall, Lowe and Higgins know all about. Although some former Bachelors have thrived since the show — Lowe married his season’s winner, Catherine Giudici, and they have two children together, while Arie Luyendyk Jr. married runner-up Lauren Burnham and the duo are expecting their first child — others have experienced significant heartbreak.

Scroll down to find out what advice former Bachelors have for Underwood!