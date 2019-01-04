A baby Bachelor is on the way! Season 22 Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and fiancée Lauren Burnham are officially expecting a daughter, the couple exclusively reveal to Us Weekly, along with photos from their gender reveal photo shoot. The baby is due in June.

“I think, to be honest, in the beginning we were both hoping that we were having a girl,” Burnham, 27, told Us in an interview on Friday, January 5. The couple, who fell in love on The Bachelor and got engaged in March 2018, exclusively announced their pregnancy with Us in November, but not until Burnham took six (!) pregnancy tests. Then, the pair initially thought they were having a son.

“We actually did the early gender test online, so we took our test at 10 weeks,” Burnham said. “We got the results back from that, and it was that we were having a boy.” Afterward, the doctor encouraged her to do an ultrasound at 15 weeks. They taped a gender reveal special for The Bachelor … and then found out they were actually having a girl.