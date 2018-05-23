Proving the haters wrong? The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham just announced that they will tie the knot on January 12, 2019, in Hawaii.

“We are very excited to tell you guys that we have booked a venue, and we are getting married in Hawaii on January 12, next year,” Burnham, 25, revealed during the couple’s joint appearance on the Wednesday, May 23, episode of The View.

“It’s in Maui, it’s at Haiku Mill, which is this beautiful, old world feel, with a lot of vines and greenery,” Luyendyk Jr., 36, added. “It’s not your typical, beach wedding. It’s so pretty.”

The pair also revealed that their nuptials will not be televised, unlike many Bachelor weddings of the past.

“Not on TV. Just, you know, a close group of friends. Probably 100 guests,” Luyendyk Jr. explained. The couple previously told Us in March that they “talked” about “doing a TV wedding if that worked in our timeline.”

Fans of the reality series will remember that the race car driver proposed to Burnham on the live After the Final Rose special in March after he decided to call off his engagement to fellow contestant Becca Kufrin. Luyendyk Jr. received a lot of backlash from fans for his decision at the time, but he said on The View that when the duo go out in public “it’s all positivity.”

Kufrin, meanwhile, was named the next Bachelorette, and host Chris Harrison confirmed on Tuesday, May 22, that she is engaged. Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham played coy about whether or not they have spoken to Kufrin since the finale aired and even teased an appearance on the upcoming season, which premieres on Monday, May 28.

“You guys will have to wait and see,” Burnham said.

Kufrin, for her part, opened up to Us Weekly on May 17 about getting over Luyendyk Jr.

“I watched all of last season back. I think that being in a relationship, there is a lot that you miss. When [Arie] is going on dates with other women, it helps to see his journey with all the other girls,” she told Us at the Bachelor slot machine unveiling in Las Vegas. “Being on this side now, I can empathize a bit more. I can see what it is to try to sift through each person and each relationship to find the best one. At the end of the day, he had to follow his heart. I wanted to do the same thing for me.”

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Monday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

