She probably shouldn’t save the date. Arie Luyendyk Jr. opened up about wedding planning with fiancee Lauren Burnham and joked that ex-fiancee of a few months, Becca Kufrin won’t be attending the special occasion.

The Bachelor season 22 lead, 36, and his runner-up, 26, got engaged on the Tuesday, March 6, taping of After the Final Rose. Although Arie had previously proposed to winner Becca on the Monday, March 5, finale, he called it quits during one of their “happy couple weekends” in mid-January. Becca’s heartbreaking moment was captured on camera and shown unedited to viewers.

Now, Arie and Lauren are ready to move forward with their relationship and tie the knot. “We talked about maybe doing a TV wedding if that worked in our timeline,” Arie told Us Weekly and other reporters on Wednesday, March 7. Added Lauren, “We want to get married soon. We’ve also talked about eloping.”

As far as details go? The reality stars are hoping for an evening or sunset wedding with “good lighting” and “lots of white flowers.”

Whether they have a public soiree or a private ceremony, one thing remains certain: The happy couple want their friends from Bachelor Nation to be a part of the joyous day. “We’ve thrown a lot of ideas out there, but I think I would like to have some of my friends from the show there,” Lauren said. “I think Arie would too.”

The real estate agent then subtly shaded his ex-fiancee, 27, by teasing, “Yes, I wouldn’t mind. And just tell Becca she’s not invited.”

Arie and Becca reunited on After the Final Rose nearly two months after he blindsided her and ended their engagement. “Watching it back, it honestly helps me get some closure,” the Minnesota native, who will star as the season 14 Bachelorette, told franchise host Chris Harrison while sitting next to Arie. “I signed up for this knowing it was a show and going to be documented and it’s just another part of my story.”

Arie also told the publicist that he regrets having proposed to her. “I wasn’t fully ready,” he admitted. “I think the pressure of this, the pressure of being the Bachelor, knowing there is a timeline and having to make that decision on that day. That is totally on me. I have no excuse for that.”

Becca accepted Arie’s apology, but not before quipping, “[Getting engaged] is something that people dream of and you robbed me of that. I’ll never have that first engagement, first proposal again. I just wish you would have thought through that more on that day.”

