Will you accept this onesie? Season 22 Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and fiancée Lauren Burnham are pregnant with their first child, the couple reveal exclusively to Us Weekly in this week’s issue, on stands now.

“I kind of had a feeling that I might be pregnant. So my friend insisted on bringing a pregnancy test over,” Burnham, 26, tells Us, adding that she made her fiancé read the results. “Arie came out with the test in his hand and tears in his eyes. He was like, ‘You’re pregnant!’”

Luyendyk Jr., 37, and Burnham were at the center of a dramatic story line on season 22 of The Bachelor. After he proposed to Becca Kufrin on the finale, he broke up with her after realizing he was in love with runner-up Burnham. The pair got engaged on the After the Final Rose special in March 2018 and are set to tie the knot in January 2019 in Hawaii.

In April 2018, the pair purchased their first home together in Phoenix, Arizona, where they live with their two dogs, Bastain and Dallas. They welcomed Us into their home for their exclusive pregnancy announcement shoot.