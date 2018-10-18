Home sweet home. Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have found a place to call their own — and they invited Us to come check it out!

The Bachelor star, 37, tells Us of their Phoenix pad, “As soon as we walked in, we knew this was our home.” “But,” quipped Burnham, 25, “that became a challenge!”

Luckily for the pair, they found a way to merge both of their styles, with Luyendyk Jr. telling Us, “We are very lucky, because we mostly agreed on everything. We’ve had a lot of fun shopping for furniture.”

Despite the daunting task of designing, the pair hopes it’s inviting enough that it makes others feel at home. “Our house is great for entertaining because there are so many areas that people can hang out in. We have a sitting room with another sectional in it and then there’s the living room, the kitchen, the dining room and then there’s an outdoor patio area and so it’s just very … open and allows people to kind of hang out together,” Burnham tells Us.

They’ve also learned a lot about each other in the process. “We learned that Arie is very attached to his things and I am not at all. Arie hasn’t moved in 10 years and I’ve moved around my whole life,” Burnham admitted. Luyendyk shared the same sentiment: “She’s so right. I guess I’m sentimental. I learned Lauren has such a great eye for design, coming from my background in real estate I see so many different homes but I was happy that through this whole process I could lean on her, she’s amazing!”

Scroll through the photos to see how they transformed their new space into their own place!