Taking the next step. Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have purchased their first home together, the couple reveals exclusively to Us Weekly. The pair, who got engaged during The Bachelor: After the Final Rose on March 6, purchased a stunning 2,607 square-feet home after looking at nearly 70 properties!

“Buying a house is obviously another huge step in our relationship and we are excited to really make this our home,” Luyendyk Jr., 36, tells Us. The couple first made an offer on a re-model but after realizing how much work it needed – “Lauren was completely overwhelmed,” he says – they pair decided to find something brand new. “It was built this year and we can’t wait to move in!”

Burnham, 26, tells Us that since they have similar tastes, it was easy to search for the right home. While they liked multiple homes they saw, this one in particular grabbed the racecar driver’s heart. “From the minute I walked into this house, I had a good feeling,” he says. For Burnham, that feeling happened in the giant master closet.

Plus, their furry friends were happy, too.

“Our dogs are very excited. They are each going to have their own room … I mean it does have four bedrooms. And, a big backyard to run around in, too,” Burnham says. She owned one dog, Dallas, when meeting Luyendyk Jr. and he had already had one of his own, Bastain.

Following their engagement, Burnham moved from Virginia Beach to Phoenix to be with her fiancé and she began real estate school.

“Arizona has been a really easy adjustment for me as I’ve moved around my whole life,” she says. “I’ve been making friends and trying to get settled in but we really haven’t been here all that long yet. It has been fun exploring the area and Arie is a really good tour guide, so that helps.”

