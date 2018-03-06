After the dramatic finale comes the dramatic after show. Following his shocking break up with Becca Kufrin, Arie Luyendyk Jr. headed to Virginia Beach to try to win back Lauren Burnham, his runner-up who he immediately stated he “wanted to marry.” So, he made it happen! The pair got back together and on the live After the Final Rose, they got engaged!

“I made some bad decisions but the best decision was running back to you,” Arie, 36, said to Lauren, 25. “I truly believe are my soulmate. I’m ready to face this life with you and all that comes with it. I love you so much. I wanted to do this in front of everyone because I want to show you that I should have done this a long time ago.” With that, Arie got down on one knee and proposed — and she said yes!

During the live show, the couple gave an update on their relationship, explaining that she had decided to move to Arizona to be with him and that she “absolutely” trusted him, despite the fact that he had broken up with her in Peru and proposed to Becca.

“I’ve never been more in love with him,” she said. He then added, “I think this has, in a crazy way, made our love stronger … it’s made our relationship better.”

“I know it’s easy to sit at home and judge but no love story is perfect. I took that risk because I know she was worth it,” Arie continued. “She’s sitting next to me, I have her heart, she has my heart, and that’s all that matters to me.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!