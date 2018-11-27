A future scholar! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his pregnant fiancée, Lauren Burnham, marveled over the size of their unborn child’s brain during a recent sonogram.

“Looks like a smart baby,” the season 22 Bachelor declared in a clip posted to his Instagram Story on Monday, November 26.

“That Mozart’s working after all,” Lauren replied. (Some child development experts believe that playing classic tunes can boost his or her IQ.)

The race car driver, 37, also noted that the baby could be seen “throwing a peace sign” on the screen.

Us Weekly broke the news on November 14 that the Phoenix-based business owner, 26, is pregnant. “We weren’t trying, but we were so excited,” Arie gushed to Us. A shocked Lauren took seven tests just to be sure that she wasn’t seeing things.

The reality stars got engaged during ABC’s After the Final Rose episode in March and will tie the knot in Maui on January 12. “The first thing we thought of was, ‘Oh my gosh. Our wedding,” Burnham told Us earlier this month. “But this is the way it happened — and this is probably the way it was meant to happen.”

Though the couple know the sex of their little one, they will not be revealing it until around their nuptials.

Meanwhile, the pair are getting ready to celebrate Christmas in their new home. Both shared Instagram pictures of their festive outdoor lighting. Lauren is grateful to have her energy back for decorating after a rocky first trimester. “I had really bad morning sickness,” she told Us. “And I barely left the house

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!