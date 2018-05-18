Amicable exes! Nick Viall spoke about his relationship with Vanessa Grimaldi nearly one year after the duo called off their engagement.

“I’m doing OK,” the reality star-turned-actor, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly at The Bachelor Slot Machine Unveiling in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 17. “Breakups are never easy but life goes on. You know?”

Viall added that he and Grimaldi, 30, who split in August 2017 after a nine-month engagement, don’t really cross paths at Bachelor Nation events. However, it wouldn’t be an issue if the exes bump into each other in the future.

“We haven’t yet but I’m sure we will. There’s a lot of mutual respect,” the former bearer of red roses explained to Us. “We don’t actively keep in touch but I’m sure we’d be there for each other if need be. We have a lot of other things going on in our lives. We are leading separate lives, of course.”

The duo are both eager to find happiness after their high-profile breakup. While Viall told Us back in January that he’s dating, Grimaldi revealed on the Help! I Suck at Dating podcast in April that she too has a new important person in her life.

“Right now I am dating someone,” the special education teacher revealed, noting that her new beau is Canadian and “a friend that I knew before the show.”

Viall was reportedly linked to January Jones in November 2017, although the Mad Men actress set the record straight in February. “He’s a friend of mine. He’s super sweet,” Jones, 40, told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “No, I’m single. But he’s a friend of mine and tells me a lot of inside scoops.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!