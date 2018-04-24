Vanessa Grimaldi is off the market! The former Bachelor contestant revealed she has a new boyfriend after her split from Nick Viall.

“Right now I am dating someone,” the reality TV personality said during an appearance on Dean Unglert’s “Help! I Suck At Dating” podcast on Tuesday, April 24. While Grimaldi played coy on who her new man is, she did reveal that her Canadian beau is a “friend that I knew before the show.”

Grimaldi, 30, added that the relationship is “very recent” and confirmed that he “is not related to Bachelor-world at all.”

“Again, like, I don’t know where this is going to lead, but I do know I appreciate all his qualities. I feel like I’m a much better person when I’m with him,” she explained. “I’m just very lighthearted, and I’m focused on the right things and I’m not distracted by the fake world that we could be a part of.”

Grimaldi won Viall’s heart on season 21 of The Bachelor. The pair got engaged during the finale, which aired in March 2017, but called it quits that August.

“It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” the former couple told Us Weekly in a joint statement at the time. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairy-tale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

Viall, meanwhile, confirmed to Us Weekly in January that he was also “dating” again. The reality star was linked to Mad Men’s January Jones, but the actress denied in February that they were in a relationship.

