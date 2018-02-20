No roses here! January Jones denies that she is dating former Bachelor Nick Viall.

Page Six reported in January that Jones and Viall were an item. A source told the publication that they began seeing each other after the Mad Men actress revealed her Bachelor obsession on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Now Jones is shutting the romance gossip down. “He’s a friend of mine. He’s super sweet,” the 40-year-old actress told ET on Tuesday, February 20. “No, I’m single. But, he’s a friend of mine and tells me lots of inside scoops.”

Jones told Corden about her first interaction with Viall, 37, in a November 2017 interview. “He asked me to battle him on Lip Sync Battle. So is that, like, his way of asking me out, or does he have a problem with me? I don’t know what that was. But I declined, because I don’t need to be humiliated.”

She continued, “You don’t know if you like him or if he’s a scumbag — and I think that’s why I’m attracted to him, maybe?”

Us Weekly noticed the pair’s flirty social media interactions when the dating rumors surfaced in January. At the time, the reality star had liked almost all of Jones’ Instagram posts since late November. Jones seemed to be playing hard to get, though, commenting an eye-roll emoji and a heart on a photo of Viall in a tuxedo.

Though they may not be dating, there’s no better friend for a Bachelor superfan than a former cast member.

