Are January Jones and Nick Viall Dating?

Amid reports that January Jones and Nick Viall are dating, the actress, 40, and reality star, 37, are showing subtle displays of affection via their interactions on social media.

The season 21 Bachelor recently admitted to Us Weekly exclusively that he is once again looking for love following his split from fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi – although he remained mum on who exactly had caught his eye. “I’m dating,” he told Us. “That’s about all I’ll say.”

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed in recent weeks that Viall has liked the majority of Jones’ Instagram posts since late November, which was shortly after the Mad Men star revealed on The Late Late Show that Viall had mysteriously reached out to her.

“He asked me to battle him on Lip Sync Battle,” Jones explained to host James Corden during the November interview. “So is that, like, his way of asking me out, or does he have a problem with me? I don’t know what that was. But I declined, because I don’t need to be humiliated.”

Jones also quipped of the reality star: “You don’t know if you like him or if he’s a scumbag — and I think that’s why I’m attracted to him, maybe?”

It seems Jones is still giving Viall tough love. On January 6, after Viall posted a photo wearing a tuxedo and captioned the post: “For your consideration,” Jones liked the photo, but also commented an eye-roll Emoji alongside a heart.

Viall and Grimaldi got engaged on the ABC series’ season finale that aired in March 2017 and the duo announced their split three months later. Jones, who is mom of 6-year-old son Xander, dated Will Forte for several months before they split in late 2015.

Page Six was the first to report the news of Jones and Viall’s relationship.

