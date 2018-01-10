Nearly five months after his split from Vanessa Grimaldi, Nick Viall is once again looking for love.

“I’m dating. That’s about all I’ll say,” Viall recently told Us Weekly exclusively, noting that it took “an appropriate amount of time” to get over his breakup from Grimaldi.

The couple got engaged on season 21 of The Bachelor, which aired in March, and subsequently split that August. “We gave this relationship our all,” they told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “And we are saddened that we did not get the fairy-tale ending we hoped for.”

Shortly after their split, Viall admitted to Us: “I still love her very much. I’m not afraid to say that.”

However, two months later, Viall revealed that he was ready to get back into the dating game. “I’m out there, we’ll see what happens,” he told Us in November. “I’m hoping I’m lucky enough to meet someone sooner or later. If it happens, it happens.”

Grimaldi spoke to Us in September, explaining that there is no bad blood between the former fiancés. “We are on good terms,” she said. “So we’re very supportive of each other.”

Despite being on four of the Bachelor franchise’s shows in the past, Viall has no interest in making a guest appearance on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s current season. “I mean, I’m not trying to run away from anything. But my time on the Bachelor is over,” Viall explained to Us recently. “Trying to just move forward.”

Still, Viall remains connected to his Bachelor past by keeping in touch with former contestants, including ex Andi Dorfman, whose heart he vied for on season 10 of The Bachelorette before she ultimately chose Josh Murray. “I saw him at a wedding this summer. Yeah, we’ll like talk here and there, every once in a while,” the Single State of Mind author told Us on Tuesday, January 9. “You know, like check in with each other. But that’s about it. No [hard feelings].”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!