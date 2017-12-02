Bachelor alum Vanessa Grimaldi attended KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017 in L.A. on Friday, December 1, and filled Us in on what she’s been up to since splitting from fiancé Nick Viall.

“I’ve been loving life. I’ve been between Montreal and L.A. I have my foundation No Better You and and we’re helping out poor schools in Montreal and we’re going to open more sensory rooms and have a fundraiser in the summer,” she told reporters at the event. “I’m heading down to do the ribbon cutting ceremony at one of the sensory rooms, one of the schools, so I’m really excited about that. That feels like it’s really been a big accomplishment for the team.”

As previously reported, Grimaldi and Viall got engaged on the season 21 finale of The Bachelor and later split in August — but she assures that there’s no hard feelings: “We are on good terms, so we’re very supportive of each other.”

As for her personal life, the Montreal-based special education teacher, 29, is happily single, telling Us, “I think it’s important, you know, after you get out of a serious relationship, to just take time for yourself and feel comfortable in your own space alone. I’m really enjoying that time to myself right now.”

Meanwhile, Viall exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, November 30, that he hasn’t given up on love: “I’m hoping I’m lucky enough to meet someone sooner or later. If it happens, it happens.”

As for whether or not she’ll look for love on any dating apps, Grimaldi joked, “I’ve never done any apps. I mean I did The Bachelor, which is the biggest app in the world!”

With reporting from Emily Marcus

