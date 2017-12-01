Nick Viall: I’m Hoping ‘to Meet Someone Sooner or Later’

Three months after splitting from fiancé Vanessa Grimaldi, Nick Viall hasn’t given up on love.

“I’m out there, we’ll see what happens,” the season 21 Bachelor, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively at The 5thQuarter’s seasons 2 and 3 premiere on Thursday, November 30 in Beverly Hills. “I’m hoping I’m lucky enough to meet someone sooner or later. If it happens, it happens.”

Viall and Grimaldi, 29, got engaged during the season finale of the ABC fan-favorite show, which aired in March. Following their split in August, Viall opened up about his feelings for his ex. Noting the same month that they were “of course” still friends, Viall told Us exclusively: “I still love her very much. I’m not afraid to say that.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum also told Us at the time that he was leaning on his loved ones for support amid the breakup. “I’m trying to stay positive, being around friends and family. It helps me stay positive,” he said in August. “And you know, what helps me is just kind of believing in yourself. It’s obviously easy to get insecure and feel bad about yourself. You get in your head about things when things aren’t working out for you.”

Prior to his relationship with Grimaldi, Viall vied for Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s hearts on their respective seasons of The Bachelorette, but was the runner-up both times. As he continues to look for love, Viall told Us he has no plans to return to the ABC franchise. “I’m definitely done with that,” he also said in August. “I’m very thankful for everything. I don’t have regrets. I don’t have any regrets. There are still a lot of positive things that came from it, especially my relationship with Vanessa.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!