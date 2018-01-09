Andi Dorfman Says She and Ex-Boyfriend Nick Viall Still ‘Check in’ With Each Other

They may not be a couple anymore, but they still support one another! Former Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman revealed that she and ex-boyfriend Nick Viall are on still good terms.

The Single State of Mind author, 30, opened up about keeping in touch with Viall, 37, during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 9.

“I saw him at a wedding this summer. Yeah, we’ll like talk here and there, every once in a while,” Dorfman said. “You know, like check in with each other. But that’s about it. No [hard feelings].”

Although Dorfman sent Viall packing on her Bachelorette season 10 finale in 2014, she appeared on his Bachelor season 21 in 2017 to offer him advice during his hometown dates episode.

The It’s Not Okay scribe suggested that Viall use his fantasy suite dates “to be intimate” with his final three contestants. “Having been there and done it, I think if you see a potential for that girl to be standing there at the end and you getting down on one knee with her, then that leads itself, if you two agree, to take it to the next level,” she said.

“Honestly, like, you’re entitled to do whatever you want. You have three girls that you respect and care about that are dating you, that you’re dating. You’ve met their families, they’ve expressed how much they like you [or] love you. You’re an adult,” she continued. “I think you have every right to get as intimate as the two of you want in each relationship. The only reason you should not go there is if you don’t see it at all.”

Dorfman also asked Viall if he regretted asking her on After the Final Rose why she made love with him if she wasn’t in love with him.

“[It] probably [was] not my best move,” the Wisconsin native told Doorman. “I do want you to know that my biggest regret when it comes to you and I, when I said what I said, is that it brought you a lot of heartache and a lot of pain. It’s something you had to deal with for a long time and I’ve always felt bad about that. I still care about you and I still want you to be happy and for that I’ve always been sorry.”

Dorfman’s new book, Single State of Mind, is now available for purchase.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive clip of the audiobook, presented by Audible, the former ABC star advises her readers to not ignore life changes they are going through and to not “block out the badness.” Instead, Dorfman recommends “taking change by the horns and dealing with it.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!