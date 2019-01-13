Mr. and Mrs. Luyendyk! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham tied the knot in Hawaii on Saturday, January 12, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

“Ever since we’ve gotten together, we wanted to fast-forward to this day,” the groom tells Us. “It’s been a year. That’s kind of crazy ‘cause I remember a year ago we were doing ‘happy couples [weekend on The Bachelor]’ and talking about getting married and wanting to do that, even last year, so it’s awesome that the day is finally here.”

Luyendyk Jr., 37, and Burnham, 27, met while filming season 22 of The Bachelor in 2017. While the former race car driver proposed to Becca Kufrin during the season finale, he later had a change of heart and decided he wanted to be with Burnham. After breaking things off with Kufrin, Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham got engaged during the live After the Final Rose special in March.

“I made some bad decisions but the best decision was running back to you,” the real estate agent said before he got down on one knee. “I truly believe are my soulmate. I’m ready to face this life with you and all that comes with it. I love you so much. I wanted to do this in front of everyone because I want to show you that I should have done this a long time ago.”

The twosome then moved in together in Phoenix, Arizona. In November, Us broke the news Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham are expecting their first child together.

“We are so excited,” the former Bachelor told Us at the time. “It’s going to be a whole new chapter in our lives.”

While the pair initially thought they were having a boy, Us exclusively revealed earlier this month Burnham is pregnant with a baby girl.

“I’m definitely excited to see Lauren and her together, and I think it’s gonna be so adorable,” Luyendyk Jr. told Us. “Everything’s so new, so we’re buying parenting books. … There’s just so much that we don’t know, and I think learning together and experiencing this together is gonna be a lot of fun.”

