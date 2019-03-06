Could it be? Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor is not yet finished, but some people are already speculating that eliminated contestant Hannah Brown will be the next Bachelorette.

Hannah, 24, was sent home after the former professional athlete, 27, took her to his hometown to meet his family. Miss Alabama 2018 returned for The Bachelor: The Women Tell All on Tuesday, March 5, and a comment made by host Chris Harrison has some fans wondering if she’ll be back once again, this time as the star of The Bachelorette season 15.

“Here’s to you finding fierce love,” Harrison, 47, said as he made a toast to the pageant queen, who awkwardly flubbed her own speech during a one-on-one date with Underwood. Hannah responded: “Cheers to this beautiful day together, new experiences, and continuing to be honest, real, every moment we have together. And … Roll Tide!”

One fan tweeted following the tell-all episode, “Chris Harrison working overtime to make ‘fierce love’ the tag for next seasons Hannah B Bachelorette.” Another added, “Hannah b is gonna be the bachelorette mark my words. she has got it all AND MORE #WomenTellAll.”

The official Instagram account of The Bachelor also posted a picture of Harrison and Hannah’s toast and seemingly alluded to the Bachelorette casting speculation. “Second time’s the charm,” they captioned a photo of the pair clinking together champagne glasses and added a winking emoji.

When asked who he thought would make a good Bachelorette, Underwood had a hard time making a choice. “In regards to the decision of picking the next Bachelorette, I wish the Bachelor and the Bachelorette had a say in that, they don’t, so I don’t know,“ he told Us Weekly exclusively at the taping of Women Tell All last month. “I think there’s multiple women from my season that would make great Bachelorettes, whether it’s Caelynn [Miller-Keyes] or any… I don’t know. There’s a few women. So yeah, I just want to see all of them happy, so it’s hard to just pick one.”

