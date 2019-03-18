Get those roses ready. Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette journey has officially kicked off, creator Mike Fleiss revealed via Twitter on Monday, March 18, sharing the first photo of Hannah in front of the mansion with host Chris Harrison.

“Wow,” Fleiss, 54, captioned the photo – and that’s an understatement. The new bachelorette, 24, looks stunning in a gorgeous silver and beige dress and is smiling ear to ear. On Saturday, March 16, he also tweeted, “Limo time!!!” making every member of Bachelor Nation wait to see that first look. See the photo here!

The Alabama native is ready to find love. After having her heart broken on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, she now knows exactly what she’s looking for.

“My journey on The Bachelor was interesting. I definitely grew but had ups and downs,” the former pageant star said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on the Monday, March 18, episode. “There are moments that I did not think this would happen. But I think the reason I am here is because I am real, I showed every part of myself.”

So, she’s hoping to find someone who likes every side of her.

“Ultimately, at the end of this, I want [him] to know me and every part of me — not just some version of myself that I like, packaged together and was like, ‘Do you like this?’ ” she revealed. “I think I’ve done that in the past. But [I’ll show] the good and the bad. And I want that in return.”

ABC executive Rob Mills recently revealed why Brown was the perfect choice for season 15’s leading lady, explaining that she’s going to be a “take-no-s–t” type.

“That’s something you really look for because you want someone who if one of the guys comes on with a girlfriend, she is going to react, sort of the way that Emily Maynard did when Kalon referred to her daughter as baggage,” he told Variety. “All of our best Bachelorettes have in common that they’re really strong like that. I think that’s what is going to be entertainment. I think she’s going to go out and get what she’s worth.”

The Bachelorette season 15 premieres on ABC Monday, May 13, at 8 p.m. ET.

