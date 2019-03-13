And she’s off! Hannah Brown was announced as the latest Bachelorette during the Bachelor season 23 finale on Tuesday, March 12, and she jumped right into her new duties.

Shortly after Chris Harrison introduced Brown, 24, as the star of The Bachelorette season 15, he told the former pageant queen that they were going to kick things off early and brought out five suitors for her to meet.

The first, Luke, told a visibly nervous Brown that she looked “absolutely stunning.” He noted: “I cannot wait to get to you know on a deeper level.” Dustin, the second contestant, brought out glasses of champagne to reference Hannah’s failed toast with Colton Underwood.

“I know sometimes nerves can get in the way of a toast and you just gotta go through it,” he said. “Cheers to the start of a wonderful beginning, an amazing journey and for us to get to know each other.”

Brown quipped: “[That was] much better than mine!”

Austin native Cam pulled out all the stops and made up a song for the Miss Alabama 2018 winner. He rapped: “When they said it was you it was a pleasant surprise / Now I’m standin’ here lookin’ straight in the eyes.”

Cam, a Texas A&M fan, also addressed Brown’s love for the University of Alabama. He finished: “So take my hand and let’s go for a ride / This is the only time an Aggie is gonna say Roll Tide!”

The fourth potential suitor, Connor, told Brown it is “really important” that they’re “on the same level,” and brought out a stool so their height difference wouldn’t be an issue. Luke S., who resembled former Bachelor Nick Viall, was the final contestant Brown met.

“I know you’re from Alabama, and I don’t go down south often, but for you, I’d go down anytime,” he cheekily said.

While the Alabama native was impressed by each of the men’s introductions, Cam’s rap ultimately won her over and he received the first rose of the season.

Earlier in the episode, Underwood, 27, made up with Cassie Randolph and the pair ended up together. A source told Us Weekly that while Randolph, 23, was first confused about her feelings toward the former professional athlete, she now loves him “with all of her heart.”

The Bachelorette season 15 premieres on ABC on Monday, May 13.

