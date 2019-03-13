Cassie-Loves-Colton-'With-All-Her-Heart'-After-Bachelor-Drama

Love after The Bachelor. Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph did not walk away from the show’s season finale March 11 engaged, but they are in a committed, loving relationship. And though viewers saw her leave Colton in Portugal before their fantasy suite date because she wasn’t ready to give him the fairytale ending he wanted, “she does love Colton with all of her heart,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The source notes that the 23-year-old speech pathologist from Huntington Beach, California, simply “felt tugged in two directions” and was happy to have a chance to continue dating Colton off-camera. “She just needed time.”

Since they left the show, Colton has continued to woo her on hush-hush trips to L.A. He’s said to be steadily working on winning over her protective family too, and was spotted hitting the gym with actor Gregg Sulkin, who dates Cassie’s sister Michelle Randolph.

For more on their relationship after television, check out the video above.

