Is this a hint? Colton Underwood hit the gym with actor Gregg Sulkin — who just so happens to be dating The Bachelor contestant Cassie Randolph‘s sister, Michelle.

Underwood, 27, and Sulkin, 26, were spotted leaving the gym in Altadena, California, on Thursday, February 28, with singer Jake Miller, days before the season finale of the dating competition airs.

The reality star wore a gray cut-off sweatshirt, shorts and a hat. The Disney Channel alum donned the same colored top and a hat, but opted for pants and a zip-up sweatshirt.

The combination of Underwood and Sulkin further fuels speculation that the Bachelor in Paradise alum, who made it to the top 4 on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2018, chooses to give Cassie his final rose.

“Colton is really publicly hanging out with gregg sulkin… and expects us not to know who he ends up choosing?! when gregg is dating her sister,” one user tweeted, while another wrote, “sorry but that’s gregg and colton and I don’t think they’d be hanging out if she didn’t win sksbsmdbdhksl.”

Cassie, 23, has been considered a frontrunner throughout the ABC show’s 23rd season, especially after the pair’s one-on-one date, which featured a Colton-Cassie makeout montage, aired on February 4.

The Runaways actor, for his part, went public with his relationship with the younger Randolph sister, 21, in October 2018.

“Thank you for coming into my life & making it better. I love you,” the former Wizards of Waverly Place star wrote on Instagram at the time along with a picture of the pair roasting marshmallows.

Michelle made a one-time appearance on The Bachelor, on the Monday, February 25, episode. She, along with her parents and other family members, met Underwood during his hometown date with Cassie.

Cassie is currently one of three contestants still in the running for Underwood’s heart. The other two are Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams. Caelynn Miller-Keyes was sent home after hometowns.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and the Women Tell All special airs on Tuesday, March 5.

