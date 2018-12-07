Small world! Cassie Randolph may be one of the women who will compete for Colton Underwood’s heart on the upcoming season of The Bachelor, which premieres in January 2019, but her sister, Michelle Randolph, already found love with another famous face — actor Gregg Sulkin.

The Runaways star, 26, went public with his relationship with the 21-year-old model in October. “Thank you for coming into my life & making it better. I love you,” he wrote on Instagram at the time along with a picture of the pair roasting marshmallows.

Michelle, meanwhile, shared a photo of the pair looking cozy on the beach in California and said, “Happy as a lil clam.”

The Bachelor hopeful, 23, hung out with the couple on Thursday, December 7, in Hollywood, and congratulated her sister on her upcoming role as Blanca White in the ION holiday movie A Snow White Christmas.

“So proud of you my little twin @michellerandolph. Most adorable Snow White I’ve ever seen #asnowwhitechristmas,” she captioned three pics with her sister via Instagram on Thursday. “I want to fold you up and keep you in my pocket forever ily.”

Sulkin wasn’t in the pictures with the siblings, but he was tagged on a Runaways billboard in the background.

“Hahaha with the tag!” he commented.

Michelle added, “Impromptu photo shoot with my other half on the side of the street in Hollywood at 11pm LOVE YOU MORE THAN LIFE @cassierandolph.”

The Status Update actor previously dated Bella Thorne for over a year before they split in August 2016.

“After much thought and soul-searching, we have made the difficult decision to end our relationship,” the pair said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “We will always love each other and have a deep respect for one another, as we have each grown to be better people because of our time together. Our schedules made seeing each other difficult, and we decided that for now this would be best.”

