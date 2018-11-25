It’s a Bachelor Nation baby boom! The Bachelor franchise has blossomed love and plenty of babies over the years!

From Jade and Tanner Tolbert’s adorable daughter Emerson, 15 months, Sean and Catherine Lowe’s two adorable sons, Samuel, 2 and Isaiah, 6 months, and Jason and Molly Mesnick’s daughter, Riley Anne, 5, these couple’s not only met and married on the hit ABC franchise, they’ve also started a family.

Watch the video above to take a look at all the babies that were born from The Bachelor.

