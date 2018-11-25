Video

Bachelor Nation Baby Boom! 8 Couples Who Started a Family Thanks to ‘The Bachelor’ 

It’s a Bachelor Nation baby boom! The Bachelor franchise has blossomed love and plenty of babies over the years!

Sean and Catherine Lowe,
‘The Bachelor’ sweetheart couple Sean and Catherine Lowe, who are due in July, celebrate the start of their journey into #amazinghood with an baby shower presented by Dreft at Gansevoort Park Avenue on April 27, 2016 in New York City. Slaven Vlasic/WireImage

From Jade and Tanner Tolbert’s adorable daughter Emerson, 15 months, Sean and Catherine Lowe’s two adorable sons, Samuel, 2 and Isaiah, 6 months, and Jason and Molly Mesnick’s daughter, Riley Anne, 5, these couple’s not only met and married on the hit ABC franchise, they’ve also started a family.

Watch the video above to take a look at all the babies that were born from The Bachelor. 

