Finally some good news out of Bachelor Nation! Sean Lowe says his and Catherine Guidici’s son Isaiah is well again following his hospitalization for bronchiolitis earlier this month.

“Isaiah is back home with his family and he is doing great!” the former Bachelor star, 34, tells Us Weekly. “After spending four days in the pediatric ICU, he’s now fully recovered and breathing much better.”

Now that their 5-month-old is back to normal, the reality TV couple want to express their gratitude. “Catherine and I are so thankful for all of the prayers and kind messages sent to us while this was happening,” Lowe adds. “And we’re especially thankful for the wonderful doctors and nurses at Medical City Children’s Hospital in Dallas who took such great care of our little boy.”

Lowe announced Isaiah’s sickness in a November 3 Instagram post. “Long story short — we took our little dude to the pediatrician yesterday for a bad cough he developed and ended up in the pediatric ICU,” he wrote in the caption to a photo of Giudici hovering over their son, who was breathing with the help of an oxygen tank. “We’re still here and probably will be for a couple more days. Isaiah’s got bronchiolitis and his little body is having a tough time getting enough oxygen … He’s not having the best time but the doctors and nurses have been great and we’re just super thankful we took him to the doctor when we did. We’re confident he’ll be just fine but prayers are always welcome.”

The Texas native then posted a photo of his whole family at home — including a smiling Isaiah and his big brother, 2-year-old Samuel — on November 7. “We’re back,” the proud dad wrote in that post’s caption.

The baby’s recovery from the lung infection must be a relief to the whole family, Samuel in particular. “Samuel is obsessed with Isaiah,” Giudici, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “[Samuel is] very loving on [Isaiah] and wants to be around him and asks where he is all the time … Isaiah is now getting to the point where he’s being more present and he looks around and whenever he sees Samuel, he just follows him all over the place.”

Lowe and Giudici wed in 2014 after getting engaged during The Bachelor’s season 17 finale the previous year.

