Getting back to their normal everyday life! Sean Lowe posted an adorable family photo with wife Catherine Giudici and their two sons following a scary few days for their 5-month-old as he was hospitalized for bronchitis.

“And we’re back,” the former Bachelor star, 34, captioned a post-bathtime selfie on Instagram on Wednesday, November 7, that shows Giudici, 32, snuggling a smiling baby Isaiah as their 2-year-old son, Samuel, playfully gives his brother a kiss on the head.

The sweet update comes just four days after Lowe revealed that Isaiah was going through a rough time, sharing a heartbreaking picture of the little one hooked up to an oxygen machine on Saturday, November 3, as he battled a chest infection.

“Long story short — we took our little dude to the pediatrician yesterday for a bad cough he developed and ended up in the pediatric ICU,” he captioned the photo. “We’re still here and probably will be for a couple more days. Isaiah’s got bronchiolitis and his little body is having a tough time getting enough oxygen.”

The Texas native added: “He’s not having the best time but the doctors and nurses have been great and we’re just super thankful we took him to the doctor when we did. We’re confident he’ll be just fine but prayers are always welcome.”

Giudici, for her part, posted the same photo, and shared some good news later Saturday alongside a pic of her giving the baby boy a kiss.

“Holding my little one so so tight,” the doting mom wrote. “Thank you for all your prayers and sweet comments. I think they’re working 😊”

Lowe and Giudici got engaged during the season 17 finale of the ABC reality dating show in 2013 and wed the following year.

