Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are asking for prayers for their 5-month-old son, Isaiah.

The Bachelor season 17 lead, 34, shared the news with fans on Instagram on Saturday, November 3, that his youngest son is in the pediatric ICU with a bout of bronchiolitis.

“Long story short — we took our little dude to the pediatrician yesterday for a bad cough he developed and ended up in the pediatric ICU,” he captioned a photo of his baby boy hooked up to an oxygen machine as Giudici hovered over him, holding his tiny hand. “We’re still here and probably will be for a couple more days. Isaiah’s got bronchiolitis and his little body is having a tough time getting enough oxygen.”

He concluded, “He’s not having the best time but the doctors and nurses have been great and we’re just super thankful we took him to the doctor when we did. We’re confident he’ll be just fine but prayers are always welcome.”

Giudici, 32, also shared the post on her Instagram account, as well as a photo of herself holding Isaiah close and kissing his head. “Holding my little one so so tight,” she wrote. “Thank you for all your prayers and sweet comments. I think they’re working.”

The couple, who wed in 2014, welcomed their second child in May. Giudici revealed exclusively to Us Weekly in August that her eldest son, Samuel, 2, was enamored with his new baby brother.

“Samuel is obsessed with Isaiah,” she said at the time. “[Samuel is] very loving on [Isaiah] and wants to be around him and asks where he is all the time … Isaiah is now getting to the point where he’s being more present and he looks around and whenever he sees Samuel, he just follows him all over the place.”

One week prior to Isaiah’s health scare, the siblings were all smiles in a video Lowe posted of his wife throwing the babe’s arms wide and laughing with him. “Saturdays are for the boys,” he captioned the sweet clip.

Lowe told Us in June that he and the graphic designer will “probably” try for a daughter next. “I love having two kids,” he said. “It’s nice because with two kids you don’t stretch yourself too thin … But I would like to try to see if we could get a little girl that looks like mama.”

